Slide-off leaves truck hanging from Indiana tollway overpass

Associated Press

Mishawaka, Ind. — A semitrailer was left dangling from an Indiana Toll Road overpass for hours Wednesday after it slid off the tollway amid icy, frigid conditions that caused other accidents, state police said.

A car traveling in front of the FedEx semitrailer lost its traction and skidded about 9 a.m. EST Wednesday, prompting the truck's driver to swerve near Mishawaka, just east of South Bend.

The truck slipped over the tollway's edge, leaving it hanging from an overpass and nearly falling onto a road below, said Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Ted Bohner.

“The truck was going eastbound and slid on the slick bridge deck and went over the edge," Bohner told the South Bend Tribune.

Tow trucks were sent to remove the truck from the overpass while east-bound toll road traffic was at a standstill. By mid-afternoon Wednesday crews had removed the semitrailer from the overpass and one lane of traffic was reopened.

Crews were working at the site to repair fiber-optic cables, Bohner said.

He said near zero- degree temperatures and icy bridge decks caused multiple accidents in the same area Wednesday morning, including a van that slid off the tollway and into bushes below.