Two NY nurses made $1.5 million selling fake vaccination cards, prosecutors say

For years, Julie DeVuono has offered to help people avoid vaccination. In 2017 and 2018, the nurse's pediatric practice advertised "vaccine exemption workshops" that it said would detail tips for "the best chance of acceptance."

Now DeVuono and an employee face charges for allegedly selling fake coronavirus vaccination cards and entering them into a state database. Authorities say the pair from Long Island left behind a ledger recording profits of more than $1.5 million in less than three months.