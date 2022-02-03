Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison

Don Babwin

Associated Press

Chicago – A former Chicago police officer who was convicted in the shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald was released from prison Thursday after serving less than half of his sentence.

Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for the governor, said Jason Van Dyke was released Thursday morning, though she didn’t have any other details, including where he had been imprisoned.

Van Dyke, who is white, had been in custody since he was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery for the October 2014 shooting death of the 17-year-old McDonald, who was armed with a knife as he walked away from the officer. Van Dyke served about three years and four months of his sentence of six years and nine months, securing an early release for behaving well in prison.

The police dashcam footage showed Van Dyke shoot McDonald 16 times, including several times after the teen had crumpled to the ground. The video, which city officials tried to keep the public from seeing for more than a year, put Chicago at the center of the national debate over law enforcement’s treatment of Black people and other minorities.

Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer to be convicted of murder for an on-duty killing in roughly half a century.