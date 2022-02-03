Police: Naked man arrested after opening fire on Greyhound

The Detroit News

Oroville, Calif. – Authorities say a 21-year-old man opened fire on a Greyhound bus, killing a 43-year-old woman and wounding four others before he was arrested, naked, inside a Walmart after getting into a fight.

The bus, which was headed for Los Angeles, stopped at a convenience store. Asaahdi Coleman started shooting randomly as people exited the bus, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Thursday.

He showed “what could best be described as paranoid behavior,” Honea said.

Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which had a bullet hole through the windshield.

Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 p.m. that someone was shooting inside a bus outside a convenience store in the small city of Oroville, north of Sacramento, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Other details of the shooting, including a motive, weren’t immediately released.

Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.