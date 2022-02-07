IRS use of selfie software is ‘unacceptable’, key Democrat says

Laura Davison

Bloomberg

A senior Senate Democrat is urging the Internal Revenue Service to abandon the use of a facial recognition software for taxpayers to access their documents online.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden told the IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a letter Monday that the agency should not require taxpayers to use a third-party commercial facial recognition software, ID.me, to access their tax documents online. The IRS had previously said it would require people to upload images of their face to access their tax records from prior years starting this summer.