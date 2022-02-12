California is closing San Quentin’s death row. This is its gruesome history

Patt Morrison

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles — Could this be the end of the line for the end of the line?

Three years after an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed the brakes on executions in California, which hasn’t put anyone to death in 16 years anyway, California’s death row is about to be slowly dismantled. Its 737 residents, all still technically under sentence of death, are slowly being moved away from the condemned cells at San Quentin, a place where California has, by three successive methods — the noose, the gas and the needle — put men and women to death since 1893.