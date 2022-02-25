1 dead, 6 hurt when car drives onto Miami Beach outdoor café

Associated Press

Miami Beach, Fla. — One person has died and another six people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an older woman drove her Bentley into the outdoor dining area of an Italian restaurant on Miami Beach, authorities said.

Miami Beach police said on Twitter that the woman was attempting to parallel park Thursday at about 6 p.m. when she instead accelerated onto the sidewalk café where several people were seated.

“Horrific accident," police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told WSVN.

The condition of those taken to the hospital is not immediately known.

Robert Deburro told WPLG that he and others ran to help.

“I heard the screeching, crashing, screaming," he told the television station. “There was a small boy and a few people trapped under the vehicle. We grabbed the vehicle, a bunch of people grabbed the vehicle, and counted ‘One, two three!’ And lifted the vehicle up. A waiter pulled the young boy out.”

The woman, who was not named, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

“Our entire city grieves for all the victims and their families, just a devastating tragedy,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.