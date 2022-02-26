Gun storage tax break is rare point of unity in firearms debate

Marsha Mercer

Stateline.org

An 11-year-old boy in eastern Tennessee grabbed his father’s shotgun and fired once, killing an 8-year-old neighbor girl — because she wouldn’t let him see her puppy. The boy was convicted of murder, but the adult gun owner was not charged with a crime.

In 2016, a few months after the shooting, Tennessee state Sen. Sara Kyle introduced a bill that would have made it a crime for a gun owner to allow a child easy access to a loaded firearm. The National Rifle Association helped doom that legislation and Kyle’s subsequent efforts.