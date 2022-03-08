WOW internet outages reported across Detroit, parts of U.S.

Detroit News

DownDetector is reporting that WOW internet provider is down in areas of the U.S., including Detroit and Grand Rapids.

User reports started around 11:29 a.m., according to DownDetector.

WOW tweeted it is aware of the issues in southeast Michigan.

Other areas reporting outages include Chicago, Columbus, Cleveland and Akron.

Check the status of reports here.

According to its website, DownDetector reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

