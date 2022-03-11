Remember to set your clocks forward: Daylight saving time starts Sunday

The Detroit News

Michiganians woke up to a (cruel) reminder Friday that it's still March and, therefore, there are still snow days ahead.

Another thing to remember is we're also about to lose an hour of sleep on Sunday when daylight saving time begins.

At 2 a.m. March 13, you'll need to set your clocks ahead one hour to "spring forward."

Here's what else to know about daylight saving time.

When is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

Why was daylight saving time started?

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which standardized the length of daylight saving time.

It was originally enacted to save energy by giving more daylight in the evening hours, but some studies have called into question the energy savings.

The Transportation Department website states that daylight saving time:

Saves energy by reducing the need to use electricity for household lighting and appliances, and because people spend more time outside.

Saves lives and prevents traffic injuries.

Reduces crime since people tend to be out more in daylight hours as opposed to the night when most crimes are committed.

What U.S. states don't observe daylight saving time?

Several states have introduced legislation to stop changing the clocks twice a year.

The Michigan House approved a bill in 2021 that could do away with twice-a-year clock changes in the state, but the policy change is dependent on action from the U.S. Congress.

Two states - Hawaii and Arizona - observe permanent standard time. The territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.

In 2018, Florida became the first state to enact legislation to permanently observe daylight saving time pending federal action, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

When does daylight saving time end?

Clocks can be turned back again to standard time on the first Sunday in November, which this year will be at 2 a.m. Nov. 6.

When is the spring equinox?

The spring equinox arrives on Sunday, March 20, this year. It marks the astronomical first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of the spring season.