Biden's nearly $6T budget aims to bolster EVs, Great Lakes and PFAS cleanup

Washington — President Joe Biden's proposed $5.8 trillion budget calls for $340 million in funding for the federal Great Lakes cleanup program and at least $300 million for electrifying the federal fleet, as well as $126 million to combat PFAS contamination.

The spending plan released Monday includes $1.4 billion to deploy a nationwide electric vehicle charging network and other alternative fuel infrastructure, and devotes billions of dollars to repair highways and bridges and boost transit and rail spending.

The budget document also looks to reduce the damage risk from major flooding and storms by boosting climate resiliency programs and adaptation programs across the government, and includes initiatives to ease the impact of supply-chain choke points.

Those programs would increase spending by $206 million to open two new manufacturing "innovation" institutes next year and continue funding for the two institutes opened during 2022, as well as boost by $125 million funding for a partnership aimed at making small and medium-sized manufacturers more competitive.

The budget would hike the rate that corporations pay in taxes on their profits and proposes a minimum tax of 20% on households worth more than $100 million — part of an effort to cut the budget deficit by more than $1 trillion over 10 years, officials said.

"It achieves significant deficit reduction over the next decade, and it ensures that no one earning less than $400,000 a year we'll pay an additional penny in new taxes," said Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Budget and Management.

States could potentially benefit from a proposed $225 million increase in spending for heating and weatherization aid for low-income households under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is funded at a level of $4 billion, according to budget documents.

The plan would allow states to use a portion of their LIHEAP funding to provide low-income households with assistance in paying water bills, since the federal program for water assistance created during the pandemic expires at the end of 2023.

Another $100 million was requested for a new pilot project within LIHEAP to electrify and "decarbonize" low-income homes.

The Environmental Protection Agency is requesting $126 million to target chemical contaminants in drinking water known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals, which would be $57 million over this year's enacted level, according to White House officials.

The EPA's budget also outlines an increase of $160 million in grants to tackle lead in drinking water and a $240 million hike in spending for the Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse grant program.

The EPA also has access to $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative from the bipartisan infrastructure package adopted last year, in addition to the $340.1 million it's seeking for the program for fiscal year 2023.

The budget also seeks $5 billion for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, a new federal agency to support a high-risk approach to disease research and discovery that's initially envisioned to focus on cancer and diseases like diabetes and dementia.

The budget released Monday would double funding over the current year's levels for Title I, which goes toward the added educational needs of low-income children at high-poverty schools.

It would also boost support for students with disabilities by providing a $3.3 billion increase in grants to states under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The White House said this would be the largest two-year increase for the IDEA program.

The Education Department's spending plan also would devote $1 billion to aid schools in growing the number of counselors, psychologists and social workers.

