Five teens shot outside Waffle House in Atlanta

Rosana Hughes

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta – Five teens were shot near Centennial Olympic Park late Saturday night, Atlanta police confirmed.

Officers were called to the area outside the Waffle House at 135 Andrew Young International Boulevard around 10 p.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds, Deputy Chief Timothy Peek told reporters.

Shortly after, police were notified that two others had taken themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators then learned those two people had allegedly taken a vehicle from a valet at gunpoint, Peek said.

The ages of the gunshot victims range from 15 to 19 years old and are said to be stable.

Preliminary information indicates that some sort of fight broke out between two groups of people that escalated to gunfire, police said, but a motive has not been established.

The two victims who drove themselves to the hospital have been charged with carjacking a motor vehicle, police said in a news release.

Three weapons were recovered at the scene, Peek said. The stolen vehicle also was recovered.