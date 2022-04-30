'No one notified me': When people die in Texas' Tarrant County jail, answers don't come easily

Nichole Manna

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, Texas — Shanelle Jenkins learned her husband died by reading the newspaper.

"Officials with the Texas Rangers are investigating the death of Robert Geron Miller, 38, who was arrested Wednesday on eight misdemeanor warrants and accused of damaging the rear passenger door of a Fort Worth police car," read the story on Aug. 3, 2019, in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.