Chicago will be 'oasis' for abortion if Roe is overturned, mayor says

Timothy Bella

Washington Post

Shortly after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, D, announced that the city would provide an additional $500,000 to increase access to abortion care, the mayor vowed Monday that Chicago would become an "oasis" for women seeking an abortion if Roe v. Wade is struck down by the Supreme Court.

The funding, which comes from the Chicago Department of Public Health, is expected to provide lodging, transportation, food and other means of support for people in neighboring states seeking abortion - many of whom are poor or people of color. Lightfoot said the move was necessary one week after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would eliminate the constitutional right to abortion sent shock waves across the country.