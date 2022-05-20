4 wounded, 1 arrested in Louisiana high school graduation shooting

Associated Press

Hammon, La. — Four people were shot as the Hammond High School graduation ceremony late Thursday ended at Southeastern Louisiana University, authorities said.

One person is in custody.

The injuries were all described as not life-threatening, Police Chief Edwin Bergeron said.

“There was an active attack earlier, where there was a shooting at Southeastern University Center,” Bergeron said at a press conference. “At this time we do not believe that any students were involved; we do not believe any juveniles were struck in this incident. We do have a person of interest in custody that we are interviewing. We will release that information when we make a determination if they will or will not be charged in this incident.”

Police received calls of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement at the graduation allowed them to quickly respond to the gunfire, said Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

“This situation was taken under control very quickly to protect lives and the safety of the students and the family there,” Travis said.

Bergeron said it was too early in the investigation to tell whether the shooting was related to the graduation ceremony or if it just happened to occur on Southeastern's campus.

“The most important thing we need to know is that right now Hammond is safe, Southeastern is safe, there’s no longer an active situation. We’re just going to be processing the scene from here and continuing to do our investigation,” Bergeron said.

He asked anyone with photos or videos of the shooting to contact police to help with the probe, The Daily Star reported.

Tangipahoa Parish Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the ceremony had ended before the shooting began.

“We had a normal graduation for Hammond High School within the building,” Stilley said. “When our graduates were ready to dismiss and their families were outside ready to greet them outside the University Center, that’s when the shots began to fire.”

“We apologize to our families and to our students that this night, which should have been a very happy occasion for our graduates and their families ended on such a sad note. And we pray for the families that were impacted directly and our students who will always have this memory of this graduation on their minds," she said.

As a result of the incident, Hammond High held virtual class for students on Friday.

Shamika Varnado, a Hammond High alumnus who attended the ceremony with her mother and 7-year-old daughter, described a scene of chaos and fear.

“My daughter is not OK and probably will be jumping in her sleep tonight,” Varnado told the newspaper. “We did get out without getting shot, but we were so close I smelled the powder.”

“The scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” she added. “I held my daughter’s hands so tight and just ran. People were running, screaming, falling out.”

The incident had Varnado rethinking where she wants to raise her family.

“As a graduate of Hammond High Class of 2010 I am hurt and sad to say I don’t want to raise my son and daughter here,” Varnado said. “Just to think of all the lives and young adult lives, kids, elderly could’ve been lost angers me, and I will be moving away from Louisiana.”