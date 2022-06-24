Read the US Supreme Court's opinion which overturns 1973's Roe v. Wade
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Read the full opinion below: