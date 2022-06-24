Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Washington — Abortion is no longer a constitutional right under a U.S. Supreme Court decision released Friday that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the opinion for the conservative court majority.

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."

The decision is a seismic change that leaves a patchwork of laws nationwide, with some states continuing to protect abortion rights and others forbidding the procedure.

In Michigan, a 1931 abortion ban cannot be enforced under a state Court of Claims order, though the situation may change as legal challenges continue.

In the majority opinion, Alito reasoned that the Roe decision had been "egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided." The justices are giving the states the power to determine whether abortion should be legal within their borders.

Alito explained that the court found that the right to abortion is "not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and tradition," and that the 14th Amendment "clearly" does not protect the right to an abortion.

The opinion echoes a leaked draft decision published by POLITICO in early May, which set off a firestorm of action on both sides of the abortion debate. Demonstrations by supporters of abortion rights unfolded across the country, including a multi-day protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington and in cities around Michigan.

Republican-nominated Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined Alito's opinion, with Chief Justice John Roberts filing an opinion concurring in the judgment to uphold the Mississippi law at issue but disagreeing with the majority's reasoning.

"Both the court's opinion and the dissent display a relentless freedom from doubt on the legal issue that I cannot share," Roberts wrote.

He suggested the majority could and should have issued a narrower opinion that wouldn't have overruled Roe and the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

“Surely we should adhere closely to principles of judicial restraint here, where the broader path the court chooses entails repudiating a constitutional right we have not only previously recognized, but also expressly reaffirmed applying the doctrine of stare decisis,” Roberts wrote.

“The court’s opinion is thoughtful and thorough, but those virtues cannot compensate for the fact that its dramatic and consequential ruling is unnecessary to decide the case before us.”

Democrat-nominated Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan jointly authored a dissenting opinion that criticizes their colleagues for a "cavalier approach to overturning this court's precedents" and disregard for the doctrine of stare decisis — "that things decided should stay decided unless there is a very good reason for change."

"Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens," the three liberal justices wrote.

"We believe in a Constitution that puts some issues off limits to majority rule. Even in the face of public opposition, we uphold the right of individuals — yes, including women — to make their own choices and chart their own futures. Or at least, we did once," they wrote.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Friday agreed with the dissenters that the ruling represented for women "the erosion of our status as equal citizens under the law."

"Today’s decision sets a dangerous precedent in reversing 50 years’ of settled law; creating extraordinary upheaval in the American legal system; and putting at risk other individual rights that generations of Americans fought to secure and preserve," said Nessel, who is up for reelection this fall.

"Now we must do what our courts have failed to do: we must act to ensure that women are not permanently relegated to second-class citizens in this country. I will continue to fight for a women’s right to choose with the full weight of my office."

The underlying case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, concerns a 2018 Mississippi law that bans all abortions after 15 weeks with few exceptions. Jackson Women's Health Organization was the only licensed abortion facility in the state, and it sued in federal court to challenge the law.

The Mississippi statute never went into effect after a district judge and then the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 case, prohibit states from banning abortions before fetal viability (around 24 weeks).

The high court's decision in Dobbs caps a nearly five-decade effort among anti-abortion activists to undo the 1973 Roe decision, a 7-2 decision protecting abortion rights that critics argued created law without constitutional grounds. It became a defining issue in the political culture fights that would follow and eventually became a platform of the Republican Party.

In the days following the opinion leaked on May 2, Senate Democrats attempted to push through a House-passed bill codifying abortion rights in federal law, but it failed in the evenly-divided chamber. Republicans lampooned the leak itself, arguing it represented an effort to undermine the court and pressure the justices to change their mind.

More than 60% of Americans said they believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Pew Research Center. That's consistent with U.S. public sentiment for nearly the last three decades.

A January poll found two-thirds of Michigan's likely general election voters wanted Roe v. Wade left in place, according to the Detroit News-WDIV survey. The poll of 600 likely voters by the Glengariff Group had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.

