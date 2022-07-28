Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation's 3rd largest

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the nation's biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion.

The increase ahead of Friday night's drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been more than three months since anyone matched the game's six numbers and snagged the jackpot. That amounts to 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday's drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.

How to play Mega Millions

Players can pick six numbers from two pools of numbers: five numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball). Or players can have numbers selected for them with Easy Pick or Quick Pick.

There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot to $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions numbers are drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m. Friday, July 29.

How late can you buy a lottery ticket?

In Michigan, Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at MichiganLottery.com and at retailers across the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.

What are the odds of winning?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

What if you win the jackpot?

There are two options if you win the jackpot:

Annuity: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

Top Mega Millions jackpots to date

Other top jackpots were, according to megamillions.com:

►$1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, with one winning ticket from South Carolina.

►$1.050 billion on Jan. 22, 2021, with one ticket in Michigan.

►$656 million on March 30, 2012, which went to three tickets from Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

►$648 million on Dec. 17, 2013, with two winning tickets from California and Georgia.