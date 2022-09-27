South Carolina likely won’t make abortion rules stricter

Jeffrey Collins

Associated Press

Columbia, S.C. – Conservatives in the South Carolina House have rejected what they contend is a watered-down abortion measure, meaning the state likely will maintain its ban on the procedure at six weeks.

House members on Tuesday - including many who favor a blanket ban on abortion - voted down the Senate’s attempt to reduce the amount of time that victims of rape or incest could obtain the procedure from 20 weeks after conception to 12 weeks.

Conservatives in the Republican-dominated General Assembly have been working to end abortion for decades and had called a special session earlier this year that they hoped would lead to a total ban.

House and Senate leaders could still appoint a committee to work out the differences. But Senate leaders have said they don’t have the votes to pass anything stricter than what they have already proposed. Earlier this month, five Republican senators, including all three of the chamber’s GOP women, refused to support a total ban.

South Carolina’s six-week ban is currently suspended as the state Supreme Court reviews whether it violates privacy rights. In the meantime, the state’s 2016 ban on abortions at 20 weeks after conception is in effect.