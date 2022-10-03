Biden to announce $60 million in storm preparedness funding in Puerto Rico

Matt Viser

The Washington Post

President Biden, during a trip Monday to see hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, plans to announce more than $60 million in federal funding to shore up levees, strengthen flood walls and create a new flood warning system to help the island better prepare for storms.

The funding will come from money allocated through the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that Congress approved last year, according to a White House official.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will meet with families and community leaders affected by Hurricane Fiona. They will also participate in a community service project to help pack bags with food and other essential items - a portion of the visit that could evoke contrasting images with President Donald Trump's trip in 2017, when he tossed rolls of paper towels into a cheering crowd in San Juan after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Biden will also receive a briefing on recovery efforts during the trip, and he will be joined by Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The additional funding is meant to further help Puerto Rico prepare for storms. In February 2021, the Biden administration released $1.3 billion to help the island protect against disasters.

"Our hearts . . . are heavy," Biden said Saturday night of the hurricane damage. "We owe Puerto Rico a hell of a lot more than they've already gotten."

Hurricane Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, knocking out power across the U.S. territory and leaving more than 3 million residents in the dark.

The Biden administration announced last week that it would approve a legal waiver allowing Puerto Rico to receive a shipment of diesel fuel that has been held off the island's coast, following an uproar among officials on the island.

After traveling to Puerto Rico on Monday, Biden is planning to visit Florida on Wednesday to see damage from Hurricane Ian.