Thousands of flights canceled as weather continues to upend holiday travel

Justin George

The Washington Post

More than 4,000 flights have been canceled Monday as weather continues to trip up holiday travel while passengers attempt to make their way back home after Christmas.

According to FlightAware, a website that tracks airline delays and cancellations, 4,048 flights had been canceled as of 12:45 p.m., while nearly 13,000 flights have been delayed.

On Friday, a storm spreading heavy snow, ice and severe cold temperatures across significant portions of the United States was to blame for more than 5,000 flight cancellations.

The storm also disrupted ground travel, with some long-distance and regional rail systems and bus lines canceling service while highway officials closed some roads because of unsafe conditions.

On Twitter on Monday, passengers shared photos and videos of long lines and large crowds at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.

BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean said airline workers are attempting to rebook stranded or delayed passengers.

"The airlines are working to accommodate their customers," Dean wrote in an email.

Airline customer service centers were inundated with calls, leaving many passengers on hold for hours.

Southwest Airlines said in a tweet Monday that high call volumes were impacting its call centers. The airline urged passengers to check flight statuses online and to use Southwest's website and mobile app to get more information and explore rebooking flights themselves.

Chris Perry, a Southwest spokesman, said the airline expected to cancel more than 1,000 flights on Monday because of lingering effects from heavy storms that blanketed much of the country with snow, ice or freezing temperatures.

Airport officials urged travelers to arrive two hours early for departing domestic flights and three hours early for international travel.

"Inclement weather in recent days has impacted airline operations here at BWI Marshall Airport and at airports across the country," BWI spokesman Shane Goad said. "As we have throughout the holiday travel season, we advise passengers to confirm flight status with their airline prior to heading to the airport."