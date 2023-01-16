Huizenga bill would prohibit federal regulators from banning gas stoves

Washington ― A Michigan lawmaker has introduced a bill in Congress that would preemptively prohibit the federal government from restricting or banning the use of gas stoves, though the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission recently insisted it has no plans to do so.

The legislation from Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Holland is dubbed the Stop Trying to Obsessively Vilify Energy Act, or STOVE Act for short. The legislation would bar any federal agency from proposing or implementing a rule or guidance that restricts or bans the use or purchase of gas-powered stoves, cooktops, ranges or ovens.

Huizenga, with co-sponsor U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-West Virginia, described it as a "common-sense" effort to preempt this bureaucratic overreach by the government.

“The last thing Americans need or want is another big government bureaucratic decision telling us which appliance we can have in our home,” Huizenga said in a statement. “Americans should have the ability to choose the most affordable and most available way to cook food in their own home. It is absolutely ridiculous how out of control and out of touch the nanny state in Washington has become.”

Huizenga's bill was introduced last week on the same day that the chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a statement clarifying that he is "not looking to ban gas stoves, and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so."

Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric, an appointee of President Joe Biden, added that his commission is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring ways to address health risks.

"CPSC also is actively engaged in strengthening voluntary safety standards for gas stoves," Hoehn-Saric said. "And later this spring, we will be asking the public to provide us with information about gas stove emissions and potential solutions for reducing any associated risks."

Hoehn-Saric's statement seemed aimed at taping down an uproar caused by one of his fellow commissioners, Richard Trumka Jr., who last month suggested that the commission would look at regulating gas stoves and called an outright ban on new gas stoves “a real possibility,” citing health studies, according to The Hill.

Scientific research has shown gas stoves can release hazardous air pollutants indoors such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and methane when operating and even when turned off, possibly leading to respiratory diseases.

Headlines about one recent study suggesting a link between gas stove use and childhood asthma caused panic among some parents, though experts cautioned that the relationship between the two is unclear, and other environmental factors can contribute to asthma.

Last week, Trumka reiterated that the Consumer Product Safety Commission could consider a range of options regarding gas stoves in an interview with Bloomberg. “This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka said. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

The idea led to a backlash among Republican lawmakers and others. In an interview, Huizenga noted that Trumka isn't the first government official to suggest banning fossil-fueled appliances.

The California Air Resources Board last year approved a plan to end the sale of gas heaters and furnaces, and a newer proposal by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, would phase out fossil fuel infrastructure in new residential and commercial buildings by the end of the decade, according to news reports.

Other states and localities, including Ann Arbor and Los Angeles, have promoted similar ideas in an effort to help meet climate goals that they've set. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, included incentives for consumers to switch from gas to electric ― rebates for the purchase of new electric appliances like cooktops and stoves.

"There’s a lot of regulators who float a lot of dumb ideas and, frankly, if you don’t give those regulators pushback they'll just keep going," Huizenga said. "I knew that if we didn't attempt to address this, it would just continue on and get legs. I just don't believe that this is the right direction for us to go."

Huizenga suggested that bureaucrats and liberals are trying to use the public health argument about gas stoves as a "side door" to accomplishing their true agenda, which is to ban fossil fuel appliances for climate purposes.

He said his team had drafted the legislation before the Biden administration reversed course through Hoehn-Saric's statement on Jan. 11 that his commission wouldn't look to ban gas stoves.

"They burned their fingers on the stove," Huizenga said. "The reaction and pushback was so dramatic from both consumers and policymakers that they said, 'This isn’t going to fly right now, so we’ll put it on the back burner.'"

Huizenga doesn't think the debate is going away. He noted that Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California, introduced a similar bill, and he expects House GOP leadership will take up one or a combination of both bills to the House floor for a vote. Its prospects in the Democrat-controlled Senate are less clear.

"The longer-term war on energy that we’ve been witnessing is real, and I expect we will try to address that because we need to start setting some boundaries to where bureaucrats are going," Huizenga said. "We have got to claw back our authority as a legislative body."

