Man accused of kidnapping, torturing woman dies after standoff, official says

Meryl Kornfield and Timothy Bella

Associated Press

An Oregon man accused of violently kidnapping a woman and torturing her for days before fleeing into a forested area of the state died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff with police on Tuesday, according to a police spokesman.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died at a hospital shortly after he was taken into custody at a property where he was staying in Grants Pass, Ore., Lt. Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told KTVL in Medford, Ore. Police said in a news release earlier Tuesday that Foster was "in custody."

Authorities surrounded a home in Grants Pass where they believed Foster was staying after he was spotted walking a dog on Tuesday morning, police wrote on Facebook. Officers of four law enforcement agencies were in the area, and a SWAT team was set up as part of an effort to get Foster to surrender, Hattersley told KTVL. The police spokesman told local media on Tuesday evening that the situation had been "resolved" but did not immediately say that Foster was in custody.

Hattersley did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.

The standoff concluded a week-long search that began after police discovered a woman, whose name was not released, bound and severely beaten in her home on Jan. 24 in what the police chief described as "an evil act." Police said they received "credible information" linking Foster to the attack, the Daily Courier reported. The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Foster faced multiple charges from the attack, including attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, according to court records.

Foster was released from prison in Nevada about two years ago. He had been charged with holding another woman captive for weeks in her Las Vegas apartment in 2019 and was convicted on lesser charges, the Associated Press reported. Although a judge sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison, he spent fewer than 200 days in state custody as his 700-plus days in jail awaiting trial were factored into his sentence.

Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman told the AP last week that it was "extremely troubling" that Foster wasn't behind bars. Hattersley told The Washington Post this week that Grants Pass police were not aware of Foster's criminal history or plea deal.

After police served a search warrant last week at a property in Wolf Creek, Ore., where they thought Foster was hiding, authorities discovered his 2008 Nissan Sentra, and arrested 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones and charged her with hindering prosecution. Police said they think Jones was initially following Foster in another vehicle. After he drove his car over an embankment, she gave him a ride to the property, Hattersley said this week.

Police had warned that Foster was active on dating apps to potentially find more victims. Authorities also said he may have changed his appearance by shaving and dyeing his hair. Hattersley said it was "unlikely" that Jones and Foster met through a dating app, adding that she lived near his family and probably had "associations within the community."

On Tuesday, police posted a blurry photo of him walking a small dog in the area.

"If anyone observes this subject, please call 9-1-1 immediately," the department wrote on Facebook.

Hours later, police cornered Foster under the porch of the house, according to CBS News. Authorities fired gunshots and tear gas into the house in an attempt to get him to come out.

Video from KTVL shows a large police presence outside the house in Grants Pass, a city of about 40,000 in southwest Oregon. Some residents told the Daily Courier they received alerts telling them to shelter in place as police surrounded the property.