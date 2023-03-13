Police: 4 die in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Associated Press

Dallas – A man and woman have been arrested and charged after four people were found fatally shot in a Dallas apartment where an infant was found unharmed, police said Monday.

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, have been charged with capital murder, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for either suspect.

Police responded to the apartment around 7:10 p.m. Sunday and found two men and two women who had been shot. They all died at the scene. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Officers were called to the scene after a person checked on the occupants after not hearing from them, police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. She said police later learned that popping sounds had been heard around 1 a.m. but that no one had called police.

Lowman said there was a dispute between one of the suspects and one of the victims, but that could not go into detail. She said there was no a threat to the public or anyone else in the apartment complex.

Police said officers located the suspects' vehicle a few miles from the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and both were taken into custody just after 10 p.m.

Lowman said the infant wasn't injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. She said the infant is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.