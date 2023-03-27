Four out of five Republicans think Trump probes are 'witch hunt'

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Four out of five Republicans consider the myriad investigations into Donald Trump as "a witch hunt," a phrase the former president routinely deploys to undermine the cases, according to a new poll.

In a national Marist poll released Monday, 80% of self-identified Republicans said the investigations into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, his attempts to persuade Georgia officials to overturn his loss there in 2020 and his handling of classified documents were a "witch hunt." Only 18% of Republicans said they were fair.

Trump's legal woes do not seem to be hurting his chances in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, where he remains the front-runner in nearly every recent poll, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not formally launched a campaign.

He has attacked prosecutors behind the cases on his Truth Social account and at campaign rallies, including a massive one in Waco, Texas, over the weekend that featured a video of a choir made up of inmates in prison for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

But the picture is different among all Americans, however. Fifty-six percent of all adults said the investigations were fair, and only 41% thought they were a "witch hunt."

Still, the Marist poll showed one warning sign for Trump. White evangelical Christians, who were key to his 2016 win, were not as supportive, with only 61% calling the probes a "witch hunt" and 37% saying they were fair.

The survey of 1,327 adults was conducted March 20-23, as a grand jury in Manhattan was hearing from the final witnesses in the hush money case.