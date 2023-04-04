Central states face risk of violent storms, 'unusually strong tornadoes'

Matthew Cappucci and Jason Samenow

The Washington Post

For the second time in five days, an outbreak of violent thunderstorms and tornadoes is looming for a sprawling area in the central states. The zone roughly from Dallas to Milwaukee ― affecting nearly 65 million people — faces a heightened storm threat, with smaller areas along the way most at risk.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has drawn a pair of Level 4 out of 5 risk areas for severe storms in the nation's heartland, where damaging winds, hail and tornadoes may become widespread, starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing into the night. The area where storms may develop first covers northwest Illinois, northeast Missouri and eastern Iowa, including Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The second area - where storms may hold off until the evening - covers western Arkansas and south-central Missouri, including Springfield.

The Storm Prediction Center wrote that "unusually strong tornadoes" could form in both zones.

Surrounding the Level 4 zones, a broad Level 3 risk area affects Little Rock, St. Louis and Des Moines, while Dallas, Tulsa and Kansas City are within a Level 2 risk zone.

The possibility of strong nighttime tornadoes is of particular concern throughout the central states as they are nearly twice as deadly as daytime events. When it's dark, the visual cues that sometimes prompt people to take action are absent, and many more people are at home.

The storms will not end Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has declared a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms over much of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and eastern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The zone from eastern Illinois to Lower Michigan faces an elevated tornado threat, the center wrote. By Thursday, a few severe storms could sweep across the Mid-Atlantic.

Residents in the Corn Belt, Mississippi Valley, Mid-South and northern Mid-Atlantic are picking up the pieces after swarms of tornadoes tore through the regions Friday and Saturday. At least 134 preliminary reports of tornadoes were received by the National Weather Service, some of which have been confirmed and some of which are probably duplicates. At least 31 people died in the outbreak. Already, there have been more tornado fatalities in 2023 than in all of 2022.

The same storm bringing this risk of severe storms and tornadoes to the central states and eventually farther east is also the cause of an ongoing blizzard in parts of Wyoming, northwest Nebraska, the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota. Because of high winds and dry air on the storm's backside, there's a serious risk of fast-moving fires over portions of the Southern Plains.

Surface low pressure over Colorado will intensify Tuesday beneath a pocket of high-altitude cold air, low pressure and spin nestled within a dip in the jet stream. That surface low will work northeast toward Iowa, eventually slipping into Michigan and then Quebec.

Lows in the northern hemisphere spin counterclockwise. That means a warm, humid and unstable air mass will waft north and juice up the atmosphere ahead of the system, providing instability, or storm fuel. The northern edge of that warm, steamy air mass should make it about as far north as perhaps a county or two north of Intestate 80 in Iowa and Illinois.

On the back side of that low, cool, crisp and dry Canadian air will cascade southward. The clash of the two air masses along the dividing boundaries, known as a cold front and a dryline, will instigate storms. Should those storms tower high enough into the atmosphere, as is predicted, they'll begin to feel strong jet stream winds aloft. That will induce a change of wind speed/direction with height known as wind shear, which will foster rotation.

A few severe thunderstorms, probably rotating thunderstorms or supercells, will blossom mid- to late afternoon in central or eastern Iowa beneath the "triple point." That's the core of surface low pressure where the warm front, cold front and, in this case, the dryline all meet. That entanglement of boundaries offers a trigger to spur thunderstorm development. Moreover, the presence of frigid air aloft within the center of the high-altitude disturbance overhead helps to amplify instability, or storm fuel, since it contrasts dramatically with the warm surface air.

That's especially critical because, farther south, storms will be struggling against a stout "cap," or lid of warm air about a mile above the ground. That will delay thunderstorm growth and inhibit surface air pockets from rising during most of the daylight hours farther south in Missouri.

That shouldn't be an issue in Iowa where storms, less impeded, will erupt earlier and could quickly become supercells capable of producing tornadoes, some which could be intense. In addition to tornadoes, these storms could also produce damaging straight-line winds over 70 mph and large hail.

A source of uncertainty in Iowa and Illinois in particular is where exactly the warm front becomes established. It will be draped west to east, but it's unclear how far north it will manage to surge.

Warm fronts tend to be replete in low-level spin. That will bolster the risk of supercells. North of the warm front, however, air temperatures will quickly drop. That will spell the demise of tornadic thunderstorms, or cause them to be "elevated" - rooted in warm air above a shallow surface cold later - which will allow the hail risk to live on, but should cut down on tornado potential.

Farther south, a more complicated setup exists. There is no "triple point" to work with - the only focal mechanism for storms will be a cold front-dryline combination. That will push east out of Oklahoma and the Interstate 35 corridor of north Texas on Tuesday evening.

The atmosphere will have plenty of shear, or changing winds with height, to transform any storm into a supercell. What's more uncertain is how much CAPE (convective available potential energy) or fuel for storms will be available. Given the "cap" of warm air a mile up working to initially quash thunderstorm chances, more CAPE will be needed for surface air pockets to break through that layer.

As such, meteorologists have low confidence on how many thunderstorms will form. The capping issues may delay the onset of supercell development until after dark, which is especially concerning because of the added danger of nighttime storms. After any initial storms fire, a more complete line of thunderstorms will probably blossom along the cold front and march east throughout the night.

Tornadoes, some strong and with long tracks, may form in any supercells that first develop, while the line of storms could also produce some quick-hitting twisters. Damaging straight-line winds are probable in the later of storms while a few instances of large hail are also possible.

The slowing of the front's eastward progression is part of the reason that the severe weather threat has increased compared to forecasts made early Monday. The region will have more opportunity now to experience daytime heating and further energize the lower atmosphere before the cold front swings through to tap into that pent-up instability.