West Virginia state trooper fatally shot, suspect being sought

Associated Press

Beech Creek, W.Va. — A state police officer was fatally shot Friday in southern West Virginia, and a suspect was being sought, authorities said.

Sgt. Cory Maynard was killed in the shooting, Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement, adding that he was “absolutely heartbroken.” He and first lady Cathy Justice extended their sympathies to Maynard's family.

“The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all," Justice said.

Officers responded to a complaint of a shooting in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County and were met with gunfire upon arrival, police said in a statement. Maynard initially was taken to a hospital in Logan.

State police identified a suspect as Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek. The statement said troopers were on the scene trying to locate Kennedy, who was considered armed and dangerous.

News outlets reported that nearby residents were advised to stay indoors during the search, and a Friday night graduation ceremony at Mingo Central High School was postponed.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released.

The shooting happened in the same county where Sheriff Eugene Crum was shot to death in April 2013 in a spot in Williamson where he usually parked his car for lunch. A suspect later was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to be committed to a state mental health facility for life.

Mingo and neighboring McDowell County are home to the legendary blood feud between the Hatfield family of West Virginia and the McCoy family of Kentucky.

Mingo County was dubbed “Bloody Mingo” during the early 20th century coal mine wars. Ten people were killed in a 1920 gunbattle known as the “Matewan Massacre,” between miners led by a local police chief and a group of private security guards who were hired to evict the miners for joining a union.