Hail pummels concertgoers before Louis Tomlinson show near Denver, injuring dozens

Associated Press
Denver – Seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver on Wednesday, firefighters said.

None of those hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said.

In this image taken from video, hail collects in the parking area during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo.
In this image taken from video, hail shatters a window on a vehicle during a storm at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023, in Morrison, Colo.

The hail piled up like snow at the amphitheater in Morrison before a scheduled show by the singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, as strong to severe thunderstorms blew through the Denver area.

The show was initially delayed because of the weather, with fans told to take shelter in their vehicles, according to tweets from the amphitheater. It was later canceled.

Visitors climb the stairs at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre as temperatures head above the 60-degree mark Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, near Morrison, Colo. Forecasters predict a warm, dry week ahead for the intermountain West.

Tomlinson tweeted that he was “devastated” about the show and promised to return.

“Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!,” he said.

