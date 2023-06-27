Michigan school workers' criminal records not being properly monitored, audit finds
NATION

Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case

Adriana Gomez Licon and Eric Tucker
Associated Press
View Comments

Miami — A court appearance has been postponed for a valet for Donald Trump charged with helping the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back.

A lawyer for Walt Nauta told a judge Tuesday that Nauta had not yet been able to find a Florida-based attorney and was stuck in Newark, New Jersey and had been unable to fly down because of a canceled flight.

As a result, a judge pushed back the arraignment until July 6.

Tucker reported from Washington.

View Comments