NATION
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
Adriana Gomez Licon and Eric Tucker
Associated Press
Miami — A court appearance has been postponed for a valet for Donald Trump charged with helping the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back.
A lawyer for Walt Nauta told a judge Tuesday that Nauta had not yet been able to find a Florida-based attorney and was stuck in Newark, New Jersey and had been unable to fly down because of a canceled flight.
As a result, a judge pushed back the arraignment until July 6.
Tucker reported from Washington.