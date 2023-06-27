Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case

Adriana Gomez Licon and Eric Tucker

Associated Press

Miami — A court appearance has been postponed for a valet for Donald Trump charged with helping the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back.

A lawyer for Walt Nauta told a judge Tuesday that Nauta had not yet been able to find a Florida-based attorney and was stuck in Newark, New Jersey and had been unable to fly down because of a canceled flight.

As a result, a judge pushed back the arraignment until July 6.

Tucker reported from Washington.