At least 2 arrested, SWAT team called after weekend fights in Ohio's Put-in-Bay village

The Detroit News

Two people were arrested Saturday after a number of fights broke out in Put-in-Bay and a SWAT team was called in to deal with unruly crowds, according to media reports.

The Lake Erie resort village's police department called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking out on the island, WTVG-TV (Ch. 13) in Toledo said.

Put-in-Bay Police Chief James Kimble told the TV station Sunday two arrests were made, it also said. It’s not clear if the arrests were related directly to the fights.

The Sandusky Register reports the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office assembled its SWAT team to help with manpower on the island. It also said the crowds on Saturday totaled more than 18,000.

The sheriff told the Ohio newspaper that one of the arrested people was placed into custody for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. He said the other was taken in for domestic violence. The Register also deputies aided village police officers with several other arrests.