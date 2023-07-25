McCarthy floats the idea of an 'impeachment inquiry' against Biden

John Wagner

Washington Post

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Monday night that unsubstantiated investigations launched by Republican lawmakers into the business dealings of President Biden's family members are "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."

McCarthy's comments to host Sean Hannity on Fox News mark the furthest he has gone in suggesting House Republicans might seek to impeach Biden, which some far-right members in his narrow majority have advocated. But during the interview, McCarthy offered no specific potential charges or a timeline, and his office did not immediately respond to requests for clarification.

The White House immediately pushed back, accusing House Republicans of a zeal to taint Biden based on inquiries with unproven and discredited allegations.

"Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what [the House GOP] wants to prioritize," White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a tweet. "Their eagerness to go after [the president] regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless."

House Republicans have sought to build a case, based on testimony from IRS whistleblowers, that the Justice Department improperly interfered in a criminal probe into Hunter Biden's financial dealings. They also alleged, based on an uncorroborated FBI document, that Biden's family members received payments from foreign companies. That investigation has gained little traction.

"If you're sitting in our position today, we would know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority," McCarthy told Hannity. "We only followed where the information has taken us. … This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."

McCarthy accused Biden of "something we haven't seen since [former president Richard M.] Nixon, the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight."

In a statement Tuesday, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said McCarthy's comments amounted to "a political stunt" that showed how far he is willing to go to help former president Donald Trump return to the White House.

Last week, McCarthy said he would support an effort in the House to expunge the two impeachments of Trump by the Democratic-led chamber. McCarthy denied a Politico report that he had promised a vote on such a measure to remain in Trump's good graces.

Trump "has made sure the House majority is little more than an arm of his 2024 campaign, and Kevin McCarthy is happy to do his bidding," Harrison said.

House Democrats have strongly opposed the investigations by Republican-led committees.

At an Oversight Committee hearing last week where two IRS whistleblowers claimed the Justice Department politicized the Hunter Biden probe, Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the panel, said Republicans had proved nothing.

"Like every other try by my colleagues to concoct a scandal about President Biden, this one is a complete and total bust," Raskin said.

In a letter Monday, a top Justice Department official said the department would make available for testimony Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who led the investigation into Hunter Biden.

"We are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations of our work … that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice," he official wrote.

Hunter Biden reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors last month to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge.

Formally declaring an impeachment inquiry would given House Republicans additional investigative powers.

To this point, McCarthy had hardly seemed eager to take their route.

Last month, for instance, McCarthy defused an effort by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to impeach Biden for his alleged mishandling of the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead of voting on Boebert's measure in the full House, as she initially advocated, McCarthy orchestrated a move to send the measure to a pair of committees.

While some in the House GOP conference are eager to bring Biden up on impeachment charges, others in swing districts believe the politics would not work in their favor.

Impeaching Biden would require a simple majority vote in the House. Conviction in the Democratic-led Senate would require a two-thirds majority.