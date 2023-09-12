Michigan false electors acted 'at the direction' of Trump, court filing says

Lansing — A court filing from a Michigan Republican contended the 16 GOP electors who signed a certificate falsely claiming Donald Trump won the state's 2020 election were acting "at the direction" of the former president and other federal officials.

The document was submitted Monday by lawyer Paul Stablein, who's representing false Trump elector Amy Facchinello of Grand Blanc. It draws one of the strongest connections yet between the efforts of the 16 Republicans in Michigan who are now facing felony charges and Trump.

An attorney for Trump was present at the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting of the Republican electors in Lansing and advised the Michigan group "that performance of their duties was necessary on behalf of the president and the Constitution," Stablein's filing said.

"Attorneys for the president specifically instructed Ms. Facchinello that the Republican electors’ meeting and casting their ballots on Dec. 14, 2020, was consistent with counsels’ advice and was necessary to preserve the presidential election contest," Stablein wrote.

Stablein didn't identify the Trump lawyer who was involved in the gathering of the false electors. However, The Detroit News has previously reported that Shawn Flynn, who worked for the Trump campaign in Michigan, was present inside Michigan Republican Party headquarters for the event.

The court filing, which described advice from lawyers, appeared to undercut comments made by another GOP elector, Michele Lundgren of Detroit, who has said she didn't know what she was signing on Dec. 14, 2020, and thought she was putting her name on "a sign-in sheet."

Stablein's new filing attempted to convince the federal court in Michigan's Western District to move Facchinello's prosecution out of state court in Ingham County and into the federal system. One of his arguments was Facchinello and the other Michigan Republicans were acting under federal policies and at the direction of federal officers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced eight felony charges, including forgery, against each of the 16 false electors in July.

Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points in 2020, but Trump and his supporters maintained false and unproven claims that fraud swung the result. On Dec. 14, 2020, the 16 false electors gathered inside Michigan Republican Party headquarters and signed a document claiming that Trump had won the state's 16 electoral votes.

The Trump supporters then submitted the false certificate to Congress and the National Archives in an attempt to challenge the results of the election when federal lawmakers met on Jan. 6, 2021, to tally states' votes.

"The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan," Nessel, a Democrat, said in a statement in July.

The 16 false electors have pleaded not guilty in Ingham County District Court.

Trump, who is seeking the GOP nomination for president in 2024, is currently facing federal charges and state-based charges in Georgia for his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Stablein's arguments on Monday reflected a statement previously made by former Michigan Republican Party Co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock, another false elector. Maddock once said Trump's campaign had requested the effort to challenge the 2020 results by the 16 Michigan Republicans.

"We fought to seat the electors," Maddock previously said. "The Trump campaign asked us to do that."

Likewise, The Detroit News obtained email messages in 2022 that showed Massachusetts lawyer Kenneth Chesebro kept Trump's advisers updated on the false electors strategy in Michigan.

Stablein said in his new filing that Nessel and the state of Michigan don't have the authority to prosecute Facchinello for her actions.

He added that Facchinello received a call on Dec. 13, 2020, to appear in Lansing on Dec. 14, 2020, for the GOP gathering. The event inside party headquarters featured the 16 false electors, two lawyers for the Republican National Committee and a notary, Stablein wrote.

The lawyers said there were pending lawsuits about the election and the situation was similar to one in 1960 in Hawaii when that state's results were contested and an alternate slate of electors was created.

"As it turned out, the lawyers explained, the challenges were successful and the certification of the election in Hawaii was changed," Stablein wrote. "Therefore, the lawyers needed all of the electors to sign the alternate slate that day in order to preserve President Trump’s challenge to the election in Michigan."

Less than 200 votes ultimately decided the 1960 Hawaii race between Democrat John Kennedy and Republican Richard Nixon, and there was a recount.

Biden won Michigan's 2020 race by 154,000 votes, there was no recount, and the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers certified the result on Nov. 23, 2020.

Stablein also argued in his new filing that Facchinello, who lost her race to be an elector because Trump lost, was "a contingent elector" and thus, was an officer of the U.S. She "assisted the president of the U.S. Senate and the Archivist of the United States in carrying out" her duties, he said.

