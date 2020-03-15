Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Sunday 12 news cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, including a young person, bringing the total to 45 people infected with the novel coronavirus.

"I know that there is a lot of stress, I know that people are worried, and wondering if it was the right thing closing the school," Whitmer said at a news briefing Sunday evening. "This group of 12 that came positive today, there was a younger person in that group, so I know that it was the right thing closing our schools."

The announcement comes as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel vowed on Sunday to crack down on businesses that violate crowd size restrictions, particularly for St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday.

Also Sunday, the Michigan Supreme Court unanimously authorized trial courts to take emergency measures to prevent the spread of the disease in courtrooms, such as adjourning some cases, waiving fees charged for remote proceedings, or reducing schedules to prevent gathering in hallways or courtrooms.

Whitmer on Friday ordered a ban on all gatherings of more than 250 people. Oakland and Ingham counties have taken a step further, ordering occupancy levels in most food establishments cut in half.

Ohio's governor announced a more drastic shutdown of all food establishments in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine announced via Twitter that the state would be closing bars and restaurants at 9 p.m. Sunday, allowing them only to stay open for carry-out and delivery.

DeWine also warned that Ohio' daycares will be next and that school will likely be out for more than three weeks.

In Michigan, Whitmer ordered all Michigan schools — public, private or boarding — to shut down starting Monday through April 5.

Nessel said Sunday that her office would coordinate the prosecution of violations of that order, which is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and or a $500 fine. Violations could also result in the loss of a business's liquor license.

"No one wants a shutdown of the food and beverage industry but also no one wants the coronavirus right?" Nessel said. "That’s why we are taking these important measures."

"We are very hopeful they are going to do the right thing."

But others in the medical field are calling for stricter regulations, including Detroit Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a former Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate. He tweeted Sunday that restaurants should be restricted to carry-out only.

"If we’re serious about #socialdistancing: Local officials should ban ALL eat-in options at restaurants, eateries, and bars. All orders for food requiring preparation should be placed by phone or online and there should be no waiting allowed inside," El-Sayed tweeted.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by state health officials late Saturday, bringing the total of presumptive positive cases in Michigan to 33.

The announcement came as several local hospitals say they are now treating patients with the novel coronavirus.

The latest specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing, state health officials said.

Michigan's cases appear to have some commonalities, with all but a few involving recent international or domestic travel. The cases also all seem to involve largely middle-age patients who are in isolation at home or in a hospital.

