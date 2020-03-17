Map: Tracking Michigan's coronavirus cases
State officials continue to recommend Michigan residents take the following steps to prevent the spread of the virus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others
- Replace handshakes with elbow bumps
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting
