Three residents in Michigan have died since Wednesday of the coronavirus, medical officials said.

A woman at an Oakland County hospital and an 81-year-old patient at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit — both with underlying health issues — became the second and third patients in the state to to die from virus. The first death of a Southgate man was announced on Wednesday.

McLaren Hospital spokesman Dave Jones on Thursday confirmed the woman's death.

Margaret Dimond, McLaren Oakland president and CEO, said in a statement that the female patient died Wednesday. She was in her 50s and had a heath condition prior to contacting the virus.

"We extend our sympathy to the patient’s family, and we encourage everyone to adhere to CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of this highly contagious disease," Dimond said.

Map: Track coronavirus cases in Michigan

Henry Ford Health System said the patient it was treating also died Wednesday at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

“We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our hearts remain with the patient’s family and friends,” said Bob Riney, president, Healthcare Operations and chief operating officer, Henry Ford Health System.

“As we continue to respond aggressively to this pandemic & monitor developments, we knew we would eventually have to make this announcement. We are deeply saddened by this outcome & our hearts remain with the patient’s family & friends.” - Bob Riney, COO. https://t.co/bYiTiAx5x6 — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 19, 2020

Henry Ford, in a Thursday statement, noted that it is monitoring the supply inventories there, including masks, gowns, face shields, wipes and other products "to keep our patients and team members safe."

"Like all health systems, our concerns will increase as the number of positive cases arise," the statement adds, nothing the medical system has more than 31,600 team members.

"We are in constant communication with our suppliers and continue to take measures to extend the life of our supplies."

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/coronavirus/2020/03/19/covid-19-death-toll-michigan/2874040001/