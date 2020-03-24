Do you have questions about coronavirus?

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, we will chat live with Dr. Rena Daiza, a family medicine doctor with Henry Ford Health System.

Dr. Rena Daiza (Photo: Henry Ford Health System)

Dr. Daiza has agreed to answer questions in an effort to provide trustworthy information to the public.

Now we need your questions! Please leave them in the comments below and we will pull from these for the chat. We'll also take them live at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Check back on this page or check out the live feed on our Facebook page for answers.

