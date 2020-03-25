A Detroit nonprofit that specializes in recycled art materials is putting together 5,000 learning supply kits to give to Detroit families while schools are closed.

On Wednesday, Arts & Scraps, a Detroit-based 501(3)(c), announced a partnership with Brilliant Detroit and Mint Artists Guild to "provide Detroit families with educational and creative resources while children are missing school."

Arts & Scraps is putting together 5,000 creative learning supply kits to give to Detroit families while school is closed. (Photo: Arts & Scraps)

The nonprofit plans to put together and "deploy" 5,000 creative learning supply kits that will include recycled materials which have been re-purposed for learning and creative play.

"These kits are designed to relieve stress and anxiety while providing children with creative stimulation and educational exercise," said Arts & Scraps in an email to supporters.

School will be out until at least April 14 for millions of Michigan school children, including roughly 49,000 in Detroit schools. Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti has called on state officials to close schools until next year.

Arts & Scraps is asking for donations for its supporters to help pay for the kits, which should last three weeks, the email said.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/coronavirus/2020/03/25/arts-and-scraps-and-learning-supply-kits/5080584002/