Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Not open by Easter. Trump extends federal stay-at-home guidelines
Associated Press
Published 6:41 p.m. ET March 29, 2020 | Updated 6:41 p.m. ET March 29, 2020
Washington — President Donald Trump is extending federal guidelines recommending people stay home and away from one another for another 30 days as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.
Trump made the announcement during a Rose Garden briefing. The guidelines, originally tagged as “15 days to slow the spread” had been set to expire Monday.
Trump had said last week he hoped to have the country “re-opened” by Easter. But public health experts sounded the alarm, saying a rollback would speed transmission, making the situation worse.
The federal guidelines recommend that older people and those with preexisting conditions stay home and away from other people, and also recommend that all Americans avoid social gatherings, work from home and steer clear of bars and restaurants.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/coronavirus/2020/03/29/not-open-easter-trump-extends-federal-stay-home-guidelines/2937451001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments