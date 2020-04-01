The coronavirus has dealt a financial blow to millions of Americans and left many wondering about how best to plan for an uncertain future.

In an effort to fight misinformation out there about the economy and investing, we're reaching out to David Sowerby, the managing director at Ancora. Sowerby is a portfolio manager and an expert in finance strategy.

David Sowerby

He will be joining us live on Facebook at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, to answer your questions. To be clear, his comments are not meant to serve as financial advice, simply to help us understand what is going on during these difficult times.

Please leave any questions you have for him as a comment on this story. We will compile these questions to ask during the live chat.

Sowerby is an Investment Committee Member for the City of Detroit General Employee’s Retirement System. He also serves as Vice Chair on the Investment Committee for Beaumont Hospitals and a Director for the State of Michigan Chamber of Commerce. David previously served 10 years as Chairman on the Investment Advisory Committee for the State of Michigan’s $60B pension fund.

Sowerby earned both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Economics from Wayne State University and was the 2002 and 2007 recipient of Wayne State University’s Distinguished Corporate Citizen award. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a FINRA registered representative.

Joining him for the Q&A will be Detroit News columnist and associated business editor Daniel Howes.

This is the third in a weekly "Ask the expert" series during the time of COVID-19. We've also spoken with a Henry Ford doctor and a UM expert on food supply and panic buying.

