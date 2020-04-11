Another 103 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus.

In total, 550 people on the aircraft carrier docked near Guam have been infected with COVID-19, according to a post on the Navy’s website. As of Saturday, 92% of the ship’s nearly 4,600-person crew had been tested.

Some 550 sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt have been diagnosed with COVID-19. (Photo: Handout, Tribune News Service)

The Theodore Roosevelt was thrust into the spotlight March 31 after U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier sent a letter to his superiors asking for help with the outbreak on his ship.

The Navy then canned Crozier after the letter leaked to the media. Crozier, of course, was correct about the outbreak and later tested positive for COVID-19 himself. Sailors aboard the Theodore Roosevelt gave Crozier a standing ovation as he departed the ship for the final time.

This Monday, then-Navy Secretary Thomas Modly ripped Crozier and called him “too naive or stupid” to be a commanding officer. That didn’t go over too well, and Modly resigned Tuesday.

No one aboard the Theodore Roosevelt has died from COVID-19, though one sailor was admitted to the ICU on Thursday.

