Pop-up food pantry gives out 400 emergency boxes of food to vulnerable seniors
Maureen Feighan, The Detroit News
Published 1:48 p.m. ET April 27, 2020 | Updated 2:15 p.m. ET April 27, 2020
Macomb County seniors in need of food stopped by a pop-up food pantry Monday as the Area Agency on Aging passed out 400 emergency food boxes, also called "Quarantine Boxes."
The boxes are part of an effort by the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the Food Bank Council of Michigan and Gleaner’s Community Food Bank to distribute 10,000 boxes to 16 Area Agencies on Aging throughout the state. AAA 1-B received more than 2,200.
“Many seniors and their families are now feeling much more secure thanks to the emergency food boxes,” says Michael Karson, AAA 1-B president and CEO. “We want to make sure they don’t have to risk going to the grocery store for basics during this crisis.”
The boxes contained 33 items, including canned goods, rice, pasta and peanut butter. It also included recipe ideas to create 22 meals.
