Your job’s in doubt. Your paychecks are on hold. The COVID-19 crisis is wreaking professional havoc on you and hundreds of thousands of other Michiganians.

And you have questions.

​Steve Gray, director of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (Photo: Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency)

We will try to get them answered Wednesday morning in the fourth of our series of “Coronavirus Q&A” Facebook Live conversations. The upcoming talk features Steve Gray, director of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Gray, a professor and attorney with 30 years of expertise in unemployment insurance and administrative law, also has served as a member of the bipartisan legislative work group responsible for creating an eight-bill package aimed at improving Michigan's UIA system and customer experience. The eight bills became effective in early 2018.

Detroit News Washington Bureau reporter Craig Mauger will lead the conversation, which begins at 10 a.m. We expect it to last about 30 minutes. Follow us on Facebook to see the session, or bookmark this article. We’ll embed the feed here for you to view shortly before we start.

How can you help us? We’re looking for your questions for Gray, whether they’re about benefits, unemployment rules or operation of the state’s unemployment website. We know there have been frustrations in dealing with the agency and the site, but we’re not looking for complaints. Just questions. Ask them on our Facebook page or in the comments on this page (they're right there on the left).

