Michigan on Friday reported 34 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 5,406.

The state also confirmed 607 new cases of the illness COVID-19 on Friday, for a total 56,621 known cases since the disease was first detected in Michigan this spring, according to state data.

The number of new cases has been declining overall. Michigan has averaged 388 cases a day for the last five days, compared with an average of 466 for the previous five-day period.

Buy Photo A member of the National Guard moves beds at the TCF Center in this file photo. The field hospital was closed earlier this month after treating a total of 39 patients. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Michigan still ranks eighth across the country in its number of known COVID cases but fell to fifth Friday for deaths behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and now Pennsylvania, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

COVID deaths have slowed to a rate of fewer than 100 a day in Michigan for over a week. The state has averaged about 56 COVID deaths a day so far in May, compared to 118 a day in April.

Metro Detroit, including the city and Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, accounted for 62% of Michigan's COVID-19 cases and 78% of the state's deaths through Thursday.

Southeast Michigan has seen reductions in cases for seven weeks and is down to about 20 cases per million people per day, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Thursday

West Michigan, which had experienced the highest rate of new cases recently, had a reduction in cases for the last week, she said.

Khaldun said if the positive trends continue, Michigan will be able to continue moving forward with the next phases of reopening.

