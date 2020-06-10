Michigan confirmed 13 additional deaths Wednesday due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's tally to 5,955.

The overall death toll includes 244 probable deaths, which refers to individuals who didn't test positive but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 disease as a cause of death.

Deaths, new cases and hospitalizations tied to the disease COVID-19 continue to fall in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also confirmed 171 new COVID cases and 13 probable cases, for a cumulative total of 65,182 cases since the virus was first detected in the state in early March.

Michigan is averaging 188 new confirmed cases a day so far in June, compared with 517 new cases a day in May, according to state data.

Deaths continue to trend down also, with an average 22 deaths a day so far this month, compared to an average 38 deaths a day for the last week of May, excluding presumptive deaths.

Buy Photo 'Heroes Work Here' signage on the front lawn of Beaumont hospital, with coronavirus testing in the background, at the North entrance in Royal Oak, Michigan on March 31, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell below 500 patients statewide this week, with 441 in-patients reported as of Tuesday, including 245 in critical care and 150 on ventilators.

That's down from over 3,900 hospitalizations in mid-April, including nearly 1,500 in critical care and 1,200 patients on ventilators.

Michigan ranks ninth for the number of COVID-19 cases and sixth for the most deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had more cases of COVID than any other country and leads the world in coronavirus deaths with more than 112,440.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/coronavirus/2020/06/10/michigan-reports-13-more-covid-19-deaths-hospitalizations-fall/5335374002/