Michigan reported 30 deaths Thursday due to the new coronavirus, including three probable deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 5,985.

The overall tally encompasses 247 probable deaths, which refers to individuals who didn't test positive but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 disease as a cause of death.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday also confirmed 218 new COVID cases and 49 additional probable cases, for a cumulative total of 65,449 cases since the virus was first detected in the state in early March.

Michigan has averaged 179 new cases a day during the last week, compared with 318 new cases a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data. New cases and hospitalizations for COVID have been gradually declining for weeks.

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, its manufacturer announced Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP)

This week, hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped below 500 patients statewide, with 421 in-patients reported as of Wednesday, including 248 in critical care and 150 on ventilators, according to state data.

That's down from over 3,900 hospitalizations in mid-April, including nearly 1,500 in critical care and 1,200 patients on ventilators.

Michigan continues to rank No. 9 in the nation among the states for the number of known COVID-19 cases it has and sixth for the most deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

