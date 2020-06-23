Michigan reported 11 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, and the state's death toll stands at 6,109.

The overall death tally includes 5,864 confirmed deaths and 245 probable deaths through Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 221 new COVID cases and 19 new probable cases Tuesday. The state's cumulative total is 68,197 COVID cases when counting about 6,567 presumptive cases.

Buy Photo A sign points to a COVID-19 testing site at a Sparrow Health System facility in Lansing on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Deaths tied to COVID-19 have been declining for eight weeks in Michigan. Last week, the state confirmed 76 COVID deaths total — the fewest since March 15-21, the first week there were deaths linked to the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has also seen the number of new COVID cases trending down, but the daily average for the last seven days is up to 192 a day, compared with 138 a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

A national nonprofit monitoring the pandemic's spread said last week that Michigan is one of three states "on track to contain" the novel coronavirus.

But revised modeling by researchers at the University of Washington this month predicts that Michigan will see the fourth most COVID-19 deaths nationally this fall during a potential second wave of infections.

Michigan ranks ninth in the nation among the states with the most cases of COVID-19 and fifth for the most COVID deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

As of June 19, 49,290 people have recovered from the virus, according to state data.

