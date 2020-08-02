Michigan recorded no additional deaths from coronavirus but added 426 new cases of the disease COVID-19.

The state's overall case tally reached 82,782 and the death count hit 6,206, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,457 and cases total 91,332.

The state added seven deaths on Saturday and eight deaths on Friday. Weekend case recording is typically delayed, state officials say.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 7.5% in August.

Deaths and hospitalizations due to the virus remain relatively low statewide. Hospitals reported 434 COVID-19 inpatients Friday, including 229 in critical care and 144 on ventilators.

That's similar to where things stood two weeks ago, when hospitals reported 439 COVID inpatients, 209 in critical care and 88 on ventilators.

In long-term care facilities, 7,548 residents have confirmed cases, another 5,900 have recovered or are recovering. Since March, 2,001 residents and 22 staff members have died from the virus.

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate is near 1%, said Mayor Mike Duggan. The city added two deaths and 24 cases Saturday for a total of 12,753 cases and 1,488 deaths from the novel virus.

In recent weeks, top state officials have cautioned about the growing number of new COVID cases in Michigan and urged residents to wear masks and practice social distancing so schools can reopen to in-person instruction in the fall.

The state health department has detected increases in cases related to travel in the northern areas of the state and reports of community spread there since early July, and reimposing some restrictions is an effort to reduce further spread of the virus, officials said.

Michigan is No. 14 among the states when ranked for COVID-19 cases andsixth for deaths linked the virus, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 57,500 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, according to state data.

