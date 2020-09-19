Michigan adds 483 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Michigan added 483 cases and 15 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, including 12 deaths that were identified from a backlog.

The new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 115,870 and the death toll to 6,653.

With probable cases included, Michigan has had 128,087 cases and 6,969 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Saturday, the state considers 90,216 Michigan residents "recovered," meaning they are still alive 30 days after the onset of their symptoms.

The state has reported 62 new deaths this week. As of Friday, there were 312 hospitalized individuals confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the state's data.

This week's new case report was lower than last week's with the state recording 4,346 cases from Monday to Saturday. Last week, the state had 5,006 cases reported over seven days.

The week before, the state added 5,309 new cases and 57 deaths, the largest weekly case total in 19 weeks. The weekly amount of new cases reported peaked April 5-11 at 9,768.

Michigan ranks 17th nationally for COVID-19 cases and ninth for deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

Wayne County is ranked eighth in the country for deaths and is in the top 25 counties in the U.S. for cases reported.

Wayne County has 34,034 cases and 2,951 deaths as of Saturday, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

While there are signs the number of new COVID-19 cases is inching upward in Michigan, state health officials say Friday's single-day spike does not necessarily represent a trend.

"It takes a while to analyze the referrals, to collect information on critical factors like onset date that really best describe the status," said Bob Wheaton, spokesman for the MDHHS.

"We have seen an increase in testing, which is good, and that could contribute. We will continue to closely monitor the data as we always do and look for trends based on data for a week or longer."

On Friday, the last day the state reported the number of tests, 33,909 people were tested for the virus and 3.09% came back positive.

The state recorded five new outbreaks in K-12 schools as of Sept. 10. Data also show that seven new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and nine from colleges and universities in the state.