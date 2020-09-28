Michigan records eight more deaths, 1,308 new COVID-19 cases

Michigan added 1,308 cases and eight deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including 654 cases from Sunday, following its largest weekly number of cases in nearly five months.

The new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 122,735 and the death toll to 6,731. They come after Michigan last week experienced its highest weekly number of cases at 5,557 since May 2, when it recorded 6,004 infections.

With probable cases included, Michigan has 134,373 cases and 7,044 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Outbreaks around the state were updated on Monday to include those reported as of Sept. 24.

Michigan's K-12 schools have recorded 21 new outbreaks. Data also show that 12 new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and six from colleges and universities in the state.

There were 21 new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living, adult day cares, and group homes, that add to the 42 outbreaks previously reported.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 163 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household. On Sept. 17, the state recorded 127 outbreaks from previous weeks.

As of Saturday, the state considers 95,051 Michigan residents recovered, meaning they are still alive 30 days after the onset of their symptoms.

From Monday to Saturday last week, the state recorded 4,575 cases. The weekly number of new cases peaked April 5-11 at 9,768.

The state also reported 62 new deaths last week. As of Friday, 503 Michigan residents were hospitalized with the virus, and 52 were on ventilators and 132 in intensive care units.

Michigan now ranks 17th nationally for COVID-19 cases and ninth for deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

On the tracking site, Wayne County is ranked eighth in the country for deaths and is in the top 25 counties in the U.S. for cases reported.

Wayne County has 35,021 cases and 2,977 deaths as of Monday, according to the tracking by Johns Hopkins.

