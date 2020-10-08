Michigan adds nearly 1,200 more coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

Michigan reported 1,197 new cases of the disease COVID-19 Thursday and 22 deaths.

The state's known caseload now stands at 132,039 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March. The death tally stands at 6,869, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, Michigan's total rises to 146,493 cases and 7,193 deaths, according to state data.

Thursday's deaths included 20 older deaths identified during a review of vital records, according to the department. These deaths might have occurred days or weeks ago.

The state health department on Monday issued an order to keep in place mask requirements, limitations on social gatherings and restrictions on restaurants and bars following a Friday court ruling that struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's previous public health orders to combat COVID-19.

Agency Director Robert Gordon on Tuesday handed down two more emergency orders, including one that requires K-12 schools to notify the public of probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

